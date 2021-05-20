newsbreak-logo
Kentucky offers five-star class of 2022 small forward, Brandon Miller

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn back-to-back days, Kentucky Men’s Basketball has extended an offer to a five-star prospect. On Wednesday night, Brandon Miller, a five-star small forward from the class of 2022, posted to his Instagram that he has picked up a scholarship offer from John Calipari and the Wildcats. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing from Antioch, TN is rated by 247 Sports as the 11th best player in his class while Rivals has him tabbed at No. 17. Miller currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Louisville, and a few others.

