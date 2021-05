Several electric pickup trucks are about to hit the market, and a Ford F-150 EV will be one of them. But as the F-150 EV’s release date approaches, there’s still a lot we don’t know for certain. Not least of which is what Ford plans on calling its F-150 electric truck. One recent rumor, though, suggests the Blue Oval is resurrecting a beloved nameplate for the job. And if it’s true, that means the Ford Lightning will ride again.