Kentucky State

247 Sports updates class of 2023 football player rankings; multiple Kentucky kids on the rise

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Stoops and his coaching staff have made it a point over the last few seasons to dominate the recruiting landscape in their own backyard. From the class of 2022, Kentucky has already locked up commitments from two of the state’s top four players in Grant Bingham and Treyveon Longmire. The second-best player in the state of Kentucky, Dane Key, is viewed as a Wildcat lean right now, as well, and there are more that could potentially commit to Kentucky down the road. Going back to the class of 2021, UK hauled in six of the state’s top eight overall prospects, highlighted by Jager Burton, a top-70 ranked prospect.

Kentucky Football
