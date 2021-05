Https://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1390411089872146437. LeBron missed nearly a month with a high ankle sprain, and he re-aggravated that injury when he returned to the lineup three games ago. He was forced to sit out the Lakers’ last game vs. the Nuggets, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that he is expected to miss the next three games as well. That includes Thursday’s contest vs. the Clippers, and the Lakers are currently listed as 8.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook in that matchup. Missing the next three games puts him on track to rejoin the lineup next Tuesday vs. the Knicks. If he’s also forced to miss that contest, he’ll have another chance to play the following night vs. the Rockets.