AcctTwo Ranks in Top 130 on The Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces 2020 List

Originally published at newsroom.hilton.com. Hilton ranked No. 1 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. Hilton has been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion by DiversityInc, placing #1 on the 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. This award marks the company’s seventh consecutive year on the list, which highlights the nation’s top companies that hire, develop, retain and promote a broadly diverse workforce. Hilton also placed as a Top Company on a record 12 Specialty lists, including: Latino Executives (#2), Mentoring (#3), Philanthropy (#3), Native American/Pacific Islander Executives (#3), Executive Diversity Councils (#5), People with Disabilities (#6), Board of Directors (#6), Sponsorship (#7), Employee Resource Groups (#8), Veterans (#10), Asian American Executives (#12), and ESG (no ranking provided).