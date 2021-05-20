newsbreak-logo
Business

AcctTwo Ranks in Top 130 on The Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces 2020 List

By PRWeb
Times Union
 9 hours ago

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. AcctTwo, a Houston-based strategic finance business partner, announced they were honored by The Houston Chronicle for a second year in a row as one of the top 130 workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of surveying 37,000 employees from 2,000 companies to rank Houston’s Top 130 Workplaces.

