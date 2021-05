The U.S. House is rejecting Republican Jim Oberweis’ challenge to Democratic Representative Lauren Underwood’s second term victory in last fall’s election. The former state senator from Sugar Grove filed a notice of intent in January to challenge his November 3rd loss to Underwood in Illinois’s 14th congressional district. Underwood won by just over five-thousand votes out of more than 400-thousand ballots. Oberweis claimed irregularities discovered in the election results would make him the winner.