This Manifest review contains spoilers. “Destination Unknown” is an apt title for the latest episode of Manifest because where in the hell are we headed with all this? As nice as it is to have major developments in the investigation into the callings and their origin and purpose, the introduction of sapphire residue may have been a bridge too far. It’s difficult to say with sci-fi dramas how much made-up stuff is too much; for example, the lifeboat idea was a great twist that raised the stakes considerably. But sapphire dust as an indication of a divine touch? Not so much.