newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Enthusiasts

ford.com
 7 hours ago

If your pony has been chomping at the bit to get out on the Mustang show trail, then it’s time to saddle up! That’s because the Mustang Club of America’s National Show season gets into high gear with the “Thunder On The Mountain and Mustang Days” MCA National Show in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, June 9-13. This show, hosted by the Midwest Blue Oval Club, is the hot ticket for classic Mustang fans as total entries are limited to just 210 MCA judged vehicles and 30 display vehicles. There’s an Early Arrival event with music, plus driving events, a Thursday Night Meet & Greet, great cars to see on the Fri-Sat show field and a Saturday evening parade through Eureka Springs. For registration info and a full show schedule, visit the club website.

performance.ford.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150 Raptor#Performance Car#Ford Mustang#Classic Cars#Motorcycle Racing#Family Friendly Events#Classic Music#Motor Racing#Mca#Saac#Negmc#Mma#Barber Motor Speedway#Negma#Shelby American#Magneride#Brembo#Carbon Fiber Wheels#Michelin Pilot Sport Cup#Painted Black Roof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Cars
News Break
Music
Related
Economytorquenews.com

Innovation and Growth Make Ford and Tesla Enthusiasts More Similar

A recent news report that Ford is going solar with their manufacturing facilities raises some interesting question for both Ford and Tesla enthusiasts: Is Ford mimicking Tesla or is it just catching up? And, what does this mean for Ford and Tesla enthusiasts?. Last February Ford announced that it was...
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Embarks On 6,500 Mile Transcontinental Trip

Way back on June 1st, 1909, a pair of Ford Model T vehicles were entered in the first-ever Ocean to Ocean transcontinental race in the U.S. At that time, the automobile was a fairly new thing, and Henry Ford wanted to demonstrate why it was such a breakthrough invention. The cars wound up making history by traversing 4,106 miles across 23 days, starting in New York City and ending the trip in Seattle at the World’s Fair. Now, the brand new Ford Mustang Mach-E will recreate that historic trip, albeit with a few additional stops along the way.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Stunning 1968 Shelby Cobra Mustang GT500KR For Sale

The Mustang is one of America’s favorite pony cars and for good reason. However, with the addition of a massive 428-cid V8 engine under the hood, Ford’s little pony car quickly became a heavy hitting muscle car contender in 1968. The 1968 Mustang’s large grill, aggressive stance, and smooth body...
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Highway Star: Car enthusiasts enjoy sunny Saturday show

Greene County and Ruckersville AutoZone co-hosted a Cars & Coffee Cruise-In event Saturday morning, with spaces quickly filling up and spilling over onto the surrounding grass and into the CVS parking lot. Everything from a Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company engine to a 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe, a 2015 Lamborghini and a brand-new yellow Corvette (with a rear engine) were on display as owners and admirers popped hoods to discuss engines, remodels and paint colors on the beautiful sunny spring morning. The AutoZone staff held a raffle and gave out car care supplies to the winning ticket holders, and free coffee and donuts were also available. The automobile enthusiasts hope this will be a recurring monthly event, even if they need to find a slightly larger venue in the future.
Maricopa, AZtecheblog.com

Auto Enthusiast Transforms Old Fridges Into Tiny Dwarf Cars

Auto enthusiast and mechanic Ernie Adams specializes in transforming old fridges into tiny dwarf cars for his museum in Maricopa, Arizona. Each one of these vehicles is hand built and takes up to 4,000-hours to finish. To date, he’s completed hundreds of these tiny vehicles, including several race cars to miniature replicas of classics such as a 1939 Chevy, all of which are street legal. Read more for a video and additional information.
Washington StatePosted by
KATC News

Auto enthusiasts head to Washington's festival grounds for car show

Car enthusiasts had the chance this weekend to enjoy some classic wheels, good food, and fun - all while supporting a great cause. The First Annual Charity Angels Open Car Show was held at the historic Town of Washington's Festival Grounds this weekend. The grounds are located at 143 Veterans Memorial Hwy in Washington. Saturday, the gates are open until 8 p.m.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Manual Transmission Myths Car Enthusiasts Are Still Fighting About

There is just something about manual transmissions that makes the driving experience so much different. Of course, that is, in part, because the driving experience is very different, and many manual enthusiasts would argue that having a stick shift and clutch pedal is a better experience than allowing the car to shift for you. In the world of automatic enthusiasts, there is a steep divide between automatic and manual transmission drivers, but there are plenty of reasons why owning an automatic sports car is a reasonable choice.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Pile of Twisted Metal at a Salvage Auction Used to Be a 2005 Ford GT

You can't tell by looking at it, but this was once a supercar. If you've ever been to a car auction, you know just how invigorating it can be to watch classics and exotics go across the block. Surely, the rare vehicles sold off at Barrett-Jackson are a sight to see, but focusing on wrecked vehicles being sold on sites like Copart reaches a whole other level of interesting.
Carspowernationtv.com

Ford To Use This Name For Their Electric Pickup: You Might Not Be Happy

Few things in the car and truck world are what we consider blasphemous, and what Ford has done could be taken that way. According to a document released by Ford to Car and Driver, their newest electric pickup truck will bear the name F-150 Lightning, which was first found on the original SVT F-150 Lightning released by the company in 1993. The electric F-150 Lightning is set to reach dealerships next year – that is if the national chip shortage doesn’t persist.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Next Ranger Raptor Will Have The Perfect Engine

The Ford Ranger most wanted in America is currently forbidden fruit. It's very unlikely to remain that way. Ford is reportedly set to unveil the Ranger Raptor not long after the next generation Ranger itself is revealed, probably for the 2022 model year. Testing remains ongoing and the Ranger Raptor is expected to arrive for 2023. But the big question is what will power that almighty mid-size truck?
RetailPosted by
Motorious

Classic Truck Yard Find Collection

Richard Rawlings is on a vintage pickup treasure hunt!. The market for classic trucks has been growing recently. Because of this sudden spike in popularity, just as we have seen in the classic car market, we are beginning to notice a rise in prices too. Regardless there are still ways to get good deals on these amazing pieces of American history, the best of which is to find someone with a surplus that is ready to let some of his collection go.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: 1972 Ford Mustang Convertible Barn Find Car

A lot of people go wild over classic Ford Mustangs, especially the fastbacks and convertibles. They love the look of the pony car as well as the good memories it triggers. That said, this 1972 Ford Mustang Convertible we found on eBay admittedly isn’t from the most desirable model year. Still, this one has some things going for it, especially the fact it likely won’t go for some ludicrous price.
Carsfordauthority.com

Win This One-Off 2019 Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label Dubbed ‘Blazing Fury’

The Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label is an amazing car as-is, taking the stellar looks of the S302 White Label and adding a considerable amount of power to the mix. But this particular 2019 Ford Mustang Saleen S302 Black Label – which is up for grabs in a sweepstakes hosted by America’s Automotive Trust – is a bit more special than the rest. This Black Label was not only Saleen’s press car, but it also served as a pace car for the Saleen Cup Race Series.
Entertainmentsupercars.net

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Super Cobra Jet Wallpapers

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Super Cobra Jet Wallpaper Collection. We have curated the ultimate collection of the best 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Super Cobra Jet Wallpapers and HD backgrounds for you to enjoy. Our team focused on finding the top 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Super Cobra Jet Wallpapers only to keep the quality high. These 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Super Cobra Jet Wallpapers are free to download so go ahead. To download any of these pictures for use as a wallpaper, right click the picture and choose Save As…