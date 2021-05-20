Enthusiasts

If your pony has been chomping at the bit to get out on the Mustang show trail, then it’s time to saddle up! That’s because the Mustang Club of America’s National Show season gets into high gear with the “Thunder On The Mountain and Mustang Days” MCA National Show in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, June 9-13. This show, hosted by the Midwest Blue Oval Club, is the hot ticket for classic Mustang fans as total entries are limited to just 210 MCA judged vehicles and 30 display vehicles. There’s an Early Arrival event with music, plus driving events, a Thursday Night Meet & Greet, great cars to see on the Fri-Sat show field and a Saturday evening parade through Eureka Springs. For registration info and a full show schedule, visit the club website.