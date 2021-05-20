newsbreak-logo
Gunman Shoots Teen Boy and Woman During Kickball Game at Philadelphia Playground

By David Chang
NBC Philadelphia
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA gunman shot a teenage boy and a woman during a kickball game at a playground in Philadelphia Wednesday night. The 35-year-old woman was playing in a kickball game at the Hancock Playground on Hancock and Master streets shortly before 9 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. "There were teenagers,...

