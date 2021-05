Mia Yim, also known as Reckoning, was set for a Smackdown debut last week but was pulled from the show, as reported by Ringside News. Fightful has confirmed this report and learned the how and why of what happened. Fightful learned that Mia Yim was originally set to start a feud with Carmella, but was cut for time as WWE had to add in throwback content to fit the theme of the show. As noted, the Throwback Smackdown was a Fox idea that WWE quickly accommodated. We're told that time was also added to Roman Reign's program, though we're unsure if this added to the time cut directly affecting Mia Yim's delay.