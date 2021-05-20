newsbreak-logo
We Find Fine Fords At Daytona Flea Market Monthly Cruise-In

DAYTONA, Fla. – With the onset of spring 2021, we’re finding many familiar car shows and cruise-ins are coming back from a year of shutdowns from coast to coast in the United States, as well as around the world. One that many Ford fans may be familiar with is the Daytona Flea and Farmers Monthly Classic Car Cruise-In, which takes place just a short five-minute drive from Daytona International Speedway. The Flea Market hosts this popular cruise-in on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving those who want to attend a fun way to start the day browsing the coolest cars of east Florida. While the show has a bit of something for everyone, the Fords were certainly out in force during our visit.

