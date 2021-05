When deciding which soaps to purchase, you've likely come up against a familiar decision: Should you buy the antibacterial soap or the regular soap? While you might think the antibacterial soap will keep your family safer from germs, there is actually no scientific proof that shows using over-the-counter antibacterial soap is any better at preventing illness than regular soap and water, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA). What's more, using antibacterial products over a long period of time have raised some concerns about negative health effects.