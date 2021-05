The celebrated CNN anchor, Jake Tapper, has indicated to his colleagues that he might ban Republicans from appearing on his show if they “are not willing to stick to standards and facts.”The anchor of CNN’s The Lead told hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar: “How am I supposed to believe anything they say?”Mr Tapper asked the New Day hosts: “If they’re willing to lie about Joe Biden wanting to steal your hamburgers and QAnon and the Big Lie about the election, what are they not willing to lie about?”Mr Tapper’s comments come in the wake of the GOP push...