By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the many minor holidays that dot the annual television calendar, few bring us a more schadenfreude-y burst of joy than The Running Of The Dopes, a.k.a., the point when ABC is forced to try to make the latest crop of personal trainers and “bartender hopefuls” it’s sending to its next Bachelorette seem like appealing people to get engaged to on a television show Even if you can separate out the franchise’s many problems with race, racists, and representation over the past few years, this parade of “skin salesmen” and nutritional entrepreneurs still tends to be a horror show, as traits that probably seemed charming in interviews are rendered into absurdist marketing speak for Instagram promos. Which leads us to a question we weren’t expecting to ask ourselves today: Exactly how many of these Bachelorette candidates are secretly 9-year-old boys, hoping to Little Rascals themselves into a national TV appearance?

