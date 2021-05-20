newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Short-handed Chicago holds off Atlanta 85-77

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 hours ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 23 points, Ruthy Hebard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the short-handed Chicago Sky held off the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Chicago led by as many as 23 points, but Atlanta trimmed it to 73-71 with 2:12 remaining. Astou Ndour scored the next five points to extend the Sky’s lead to seven, and Diamond DeShields, who was 3-of-11 shooting, sealed it on a baseline jumper with 35.9 seconds left.

Ndour finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Chicago (2-0), which turned it over 24 times. Stars Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play.

Hebard beat the first-quarter buzzer with a fade-away jumper to give Chicago a 23-12 lead. She finished the half with 12 points and nine rebounds to help extend the lead to 46-28. Atlanta shot just 34.3% from the field in the first half, and 3 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (0-2) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Chennedy Carter added 21 points with six assists. Tiffany Hayes made her season debut and scored five points in her first WNBA game in 619 days after opting out last season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chennedy Carter
Person
Diamond Deshields
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Ruthy Hebard
Person
Tiffany Hayes
Person
Astou Ndour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#Chicago Sky#Short Handed#Ap#Wnba#Stars Allie Quigley#Lead#Ankle#College Park#3 Of 11 Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Short-handed Rockets fall 124-116 to Jazz

The Houston Rockets fall on the second half of a back-to-back 124-116 to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Rockets’ first quarter was all about perseverance and patience. Which is great because it was all they had after the Jazz went up as much as 15 with seven minutes left in the first.
Baseballwtyefm.com

Panthers Hold Off Tigers

(Oblong) – The Oblong Panthers held off Hutsonville for a 9-7 win in baseball action yesterday. Panthers starting pitcher, Max Lewis, surrendered four runs on four hits over three innings, striking out four. Hayden Johnson pitched the final four frames allowing three runs on six hits and striking out seven en route to the win. Oblong totaled seven hits in the game. Grant Kidwell led Oblong accounting for two of their five stolen bases. Hutsonville had ten hits in the game. Oblong is scheduled to be back in action this afternoon for a home game against Red Hill.
NBANWI.com

Bulls top short-handed Pistons to stay in playoff hunt

Bulls top short-handed Pistons: Zach LaVine scored 30 points and Nikola Vucevic had a double-double with 29 points and 16 rebounds in the Bulls' 108-96 win over the short-handed Pistons. With the win, the Bulls are 2 1/2 games behind the Pacers for the 10 seed and lost spot in the play-in tournament for the playoffs. The Bulls have a tough road with games remaining against the Nets (twice), Bucks and Raptors. Indiana plays the Cavs, 76ers, Bucks, Lakers and Raptors.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Atlanta FaZe hand Toronto first loss of Stage 3 at Major

Atlanta FaZe handed the Toronto Ultra their first loss of Stage 3 during the Major on May 14. This loss comes at the worst time — in round one of the major winner’s bracket — and comes against Atlanta, the only other team to have a winning streak as long as Toronto.
Atlanta, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Westran holds off Atlanta, but loses to LCC rival Scotland County

Westran's baseball team took a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday and watched Atlanta threatened them by scoring three runs and had runners at the corners with one out. Relief pitcher Leyton Bain induced a fielder's choice ground out that prevented another run to materialize...
MLSchatsports.com

Two thoughts on Atlanta United bowing out of CCL at hands of Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League at the quarterfinal stage for the third season running on Tuesday night. A 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union was not enough to dig out of the deep 3-0 hole they had dug themselves into last week. While it was a respectable effort on the night and the players all gave it their all to pull off the comeback, in the end there just wasn’t enough creativity or production in the final third to make it happen. Here are some thoughts on another frustrating exit from the CCL:
NBAFrankfort Times

Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn't have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Short-handed Pistons host Ja Morant and Grizzlies

Ja Morant recently declared in a TV interview that he is one of the top five point guards in the NBA. The second-year Memphis Grizzlies' floor leader played like one on Wednesday. He'll get another chance to back up that statement when his team plays the Pistons in Detroit on...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Suns take care of business in rout of short-handed Spurs

Devin Booker scored 23 of his 27 points in the first half and the visiting Phoenix Suns took care of business with a lopsided 140-103 win against the short-handed San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon in the penultimate game of the regular season for both teams. The win allowed the...
Pineville, LAkalb.com

OLLU’s pitching too much for short-handed Generals

PINEVILLE, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - The LSUA offense could solve Our Lady of the Lake pitcher Ciera Martinez, as the short-handed LSUA softball team fell 6-0 in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday evening at Wildcat Park. With the loss, LSUA (22-13) is...
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks win wild one over short-handed Houston

(WNFL) – The Houston Rockets may have had only 8 players available to play but they made the Milwaukee Bucks work for their 141-133 victory in Milwaukee Friday night. The Bucks who led by only 1 point (64-63) at halftime finally put some space between them and the Rockets by outscoring them 43-29 in the third quarter.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pelicans show fight, but can't beat Grizzlies in their short-handed state

May 11—The New Orleans' Pelicans margin for error in order to make the Western Conference play-in tournament is razor thin, and to make matters worse, they're in the home stretch of their season without their two most dangerous weapons. Monday, All-Star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram missed their third...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

Short-handed Innovation softball falls to MLC

NEW BRITAIN – A slow start doomed Innovation softball in its 21-9 loss against MLC on Tuesday at Osgood Park. The Ravens allowed 13 runs over the first two innings to put themselves in a hole that they never could climb out of. Playing with only eight fielders because of an injury during warm-ups also set Innovation back before the first pitch was even thrown.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets seek key win against short-handed Pistons

The Denver Nuggets have secured home-court advantage in the first round of the upcoming NBA playoffs. But Denver still could improve its seeding with two games left and will try to do so when it travels to Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday night. The Nuggets (46-24), who are...
NBAchatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Jason Kidd

In 1993, coming off an epic back-to-back run, Duke no longer had Christian Laettner and were not quite as good. The Devils were still very, very good, but came into the NCAA Tournament as a three-seed in the Midwest, opening up with Southern Illinois. After winning that game 105-70, Duke...
NBAlindyssports.com

Pacers stop short-handed Raptors in Tampa Bay finale

TAMPA, Fla. – The Indiana Pacers, who picked up the 9-seed in this week’s NBA play-in tournament, outscored the Toronto Raptors, 19-9, over the last half of the second quarter to take a 68-55 lead and coasted to a 125-113 win over the Raptors in Amalie Arena on Sunday. It...