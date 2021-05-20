SECTIONAL FINALS SMOOTH SAILING FOR RAIDERS

CANFIELD, OH – The South Range Raiders defeated United 17-0 on Wednesday in the sectional final as Brandon Mikos threw another shutout. South Range secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the third inning. Mikie Perry, Billy Skripac, Stevie Rohan, Mikos, Michael Markulin, and Trey Pancake each drove in runs during the inning. In the first inning, South Range got their offense started. Tanner McCormack’s wild pitch allowed two runs to score for the Raiders. A single by Mikey Bardo in the first inning was a positive for United.