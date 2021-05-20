newsbreak-logo
Braves fans are furious after bullpen blows another lead to Mets

By Mark Powell
FanSided
FanSided
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, this isn’t deja vu. The Atlanta Braves bullpen blows leads night after night. Against the Mets on Wednesday, Atlanta’s ‘pen stole defeat from the jaws of victory yet again. Yes, the analogy is meant to go the other way. Shane Greene can’t arrive in Atlanta soon enough, though Brian...

