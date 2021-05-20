Braves fans are furious after bullpen blows another lead to Mets

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 09, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (1-5) SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 15, SYRACUSE 10 (BOX) The only Syracuse pitcher to have a scoreless ledger on the afternoon isn’t even a pitcher. Catcher Bruce Maxwell, the second position player that was called upon to pitch for Syracuse in this series, recorded the last out of the ballgame, allowing a hit. He technically did allow a run, a Trey Amburgey two-run double, but the run that scored was charged to Sam McWilliams, leaving Maxwell with a perfectly shiny 0.00 ERA. At one point of this high scoring affair, Syracuse actually had the lead, but the recently optioned Trevor Hildenberger imploded in the sixth and the rest of the bullpen didn’t do much better.