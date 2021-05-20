newsbreak-logo
Calverton, NY

Elizabeth ter Kuile, 97

By RiverheadLOCAL
Posted by 
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 7 hours ago

Elizabeth ter Kuile of Calverton died on May 17, 2021 at her home. She was 97 years old. She was born on May 2, 1924 in the Bronx to Archibald and Gane Tesseyman. She worked as a secretary for the Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Old Steeple Community Church and was a former president of the Riverhead Woman’s Club. Her hobbies included painting and animals.

