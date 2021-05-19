What the Morning Show Would Do During The Purge

Every Sunday night, 10 to Midnight, KLAQ brings you the latest of national & local releases: Q Connected. For this week, we have not one, but BOTH singles from El Paso's very own legendary Jim Ward! "Paper Fish" & "I Got A Secret" from his upcoming album, "Daggers" dropping June 11th & you'll hear BOTH of them kick off this week's show. We'll also hear from All Good Things, a band that started off as a "sync band": a band specializing in producing music for movies, TV & video games. Well now they have a record deal, a tour & they've recently done a song that features Johnny 3 Tears & Charlie Scene of Hollywood Undead (You can see the "For the Glory" music video down below). We also will hear the newest singles from Nonpoint, Atreyu, Gojira, Dead Poet Society, Myles Kennedy (who just released his new Ides of March album on Friday), & more.