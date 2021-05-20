OPAV assures help to safely reopen Boracay tourism

Eilat…Many hotels in Israel are planning for high occupancy during the upcoming Shavous holiday, albeit predominantly Israelis. Dan Hotels, which has three hotels in Eilat, will only open the Dan Eilat Hotel. “We have decided on a gradual reopening. On June 11, we will open the Neptune Hotel and a week later Dan Panorama Eilat,” Lior Muchnik, CEO of Dan Hotels in Eilat and chairman of the hotel association in the city told The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv. In Muchnik’s estimation, the hotel industry in Eilat will recover faster than other cities that are based on foreign tourism. “In Eilat there is the highest rate of domestic tourism – 90%. The Golden Crown Hotel chain will open three of its hotels in Haifa and Nazareth in the coming days, subject to the Health Ministry’s guidelines.