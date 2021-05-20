RHOA Star Porsha Williams Unfollows Cynthia Bailey Amid Engagement Controversy
Relationships are changing on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is no stranger to controversy. In fact, quite a bit of the recent season was centered around rumors about Porsha. Kenya Moore accused Porsha of hooking up with Bolo. Bolo is the male dancer that Kandi Burruss booked for Cynthia Bailey’s surprise bachelorette party. The event took place during the group’s time in South Carolina.urbanbellemag.com