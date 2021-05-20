Opinion: Why Bother Going to the Doctor? | Avi Gutfreund

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty stunning watching what’s going on in the state of New Jersey and it has me wondering why we bother having doctors, because apparently, we don’t need them. The CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks anymore, anywhere. But the CDC isn’t enough for our wonderful governor. Governor Murphy said that, despite the overly cautious CDC saying that masks on unvaccinated people are unnecessary, he will continue mandating the wearing of face coverings in New Jersey.

