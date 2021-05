ABC has once again come together on an agreement with the main cast of The Conners, and the series will be renewed for a fourth season, according to a report from Deadline. The cast of The Conners does not have conventional, six-year contracts. Instead, the actors sign year-to-year, which is what held up the potential announcement for so long. However, the four main stars of the series – Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson – have reportedly all closed new deals to return for a new season. Deadline reports that the contracts are for a 20-episode fourth season, which would put it in line with the size of the show’s previous two seasons.