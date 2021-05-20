These TikTok cleaning hacks make your home smell amazing

The humble mix of fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and nuts is a pantry must-have for many households, thanks to its ability to hold its own as a pasta sauce, or as an ensemble player as a sauce or dip (via The New York Times). And while most of us wouldn't need to think twice about consuming a jar of (commercial or home-made) pesto for lunch or dinner, we might need a bit of convincing to use pesto to prepare fried eggs for breakfast. But as it turns out, this versatile sauce works so well with this breakfast staple, we probably wouldn't be able to remember what life was like when we didn't cook fried eggs this way.