newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Oakland biz owners can still apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

By Ricky Rodas
oaklandside.org
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Do, co-owner of the Cambodian restaurant Phnom Penh in East Oakland’s Laurel District, told The Oaklandside in January that the restaurant was staying afloat by providing meals to Cambodian refugees via the nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Early in the partnership, the restaurant was averaging $8,000 in food sales to WCW every week. But with the organization now rolling back its restaurant orders to focus its relief efforts in other countries, that number has declined to about $2,000 a week, according to Do.

oaklandside.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Oakland#Bakeries#Food Trucks#Food Drink#Family Businesses#Federal Funds#Social Business#Cambodian#Oaklandside#World Central Kitchen#Wcw#Covid#The American Rescue Plan#The Biden Administration#Greer S Ranch Cafe#Laurel District#White Business Owners#Food Businesses#Eligible Businesses#Food Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
PPP
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Commerce Lexington to manage city’s latest small business stimulus program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following the success of last year’s local economic stimulus grants for small business, Lexington has approved a second round of funding. “Small businesses in Lexington and across the country have been hit hard by fallout from the pandemic,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “The more support we provide, the faster our economy will rebound.” The grant program in 2020 resulted in nearly $2.4 million in funding for local small businesses and nonprofits, with about 67% going to businesses owned by women and/or minorities.
Restaurantsgflalliance.org

SBA's Restaurant Revitalization Fund Now Available!

The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program provides restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.
Restaurantsmiddlesboronews.com

Local eateries facing staffing difficulties

Many are looking forward to summer with the pandemic easing up, allowing restaurants and other businesses to get closer to their normal capacity and service levels. However, some local restaurants are finding staff a little harder to come by than before the pandemic hit a little over a year ago.
Small BusinessSmyrna Clayton Sun Times

SBA funds more than 16K Restaurant Revitalization Fund awards nationwide

The U.S. Small Business Administration is already delivering economic relief to more than 16,000 approved applicants to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, established by the American Rescue Plan and signed into law by President Joe Biden. This first round of funding represents more than $2 billion of relief awarded since its...
RestaurantsNJBIZ

Restaurants receive $2.7B in Revitalization Funds, so far

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, passed as part of the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law by President Joe Biden, has received more than 147,000 applications from women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners nationwide requesting more than $29 billion in aid dollars. Some restaurants...
Restaurantspdxfoodpress.com

Administrator Guzman Announces Latest Application Data Results for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Recovery for the Smallest Restaurants and Bars: Administrator Guzman Announces Latest Application Data Results for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. WASHINGTON – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, today is announcing the latest application data results for the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), passed as part of the American Rescue Plan, and signed into law by President Joe Biden. The RRF has received more than 147,000 applications from women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, requesting a total of $29 billion in relief funds.
Small BusinessTravelPulse

Ontario Announces Relief Fund for Agents, Other Small Businesses

The Ontario government today announced a $100 million business grant that will provide one-time payment to eligible businesses in the province, including agents. Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod said the grants will be "one-time payments of up to $10,000 to $20,000 to support eligible small businesses struggling to recover from the impact of COVID-19."
New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Campaign Urges Restaurants To Apply For Rescue Funds

(L. to r.): Shurn Anderson – Queens Borough President’s Office, Christine Colligan – Korean American Parents Association, Andrew Rigie – NYC Hospitality Alliance, Jonathan Forgash – Queens Together, Alfonso Quiroz – City Council Candidate (back row), Michael Fuquay – The Queensboro Restaurant, Seth Bornstein – Queens Economic Development Corp., Jose Tejada – Dominican American Society of Queens (back row), and Joe DiStefano – food writer and guide.
Small BusinessPosted by
Robb Report

There Is Not Enough Money in the $28.6 Billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund

When the government launched the Restaurant Revitalization Fund on May 3, it was inundated with applications from beleaguered bars and eateries around the country. The $28.6 billion RRF—part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act—has so far received 266,000 applications, totaling $65 billion in requested funds, according to a report by the Small Business Administration.
RestaurantsCNN

Struggling restaurant owners pin their hopes on a new recovery fund

The federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund launched last week, aiming to offer direct aid to struggling restaurant owners and caterers -- who were among the hardest hit by pandemic restrictions on gatherings. The White House said that more than 180,000 applications were submitted in the first few days after the $28.6...
RestaurantsGlobeSt.com

Why the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Will Work Better Than the PPP

The restaurant revitalization fund has the potential to drive recovery in the restaurant sector after a full year of severe dislocation—and it will likely provide better support than the PPP could. That’s because the fund comes with narrow guidelines about the restaurants that can access the money—focusing on small operations that have a clear path to recovery—and how they can use the money. Namely, advance rent and debt payments aren’t on the list.