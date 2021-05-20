Oakland biz owners can still apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Hong Do, co-owner of the Cambodian restaurant Phnom Penh in East Oakland’s Laurel District, told The Oaklandside in January that the restaurant was staying afloat by providing meals to Cambodian refugees via the nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Early in the partnership, the restaurant was averaging $8,000 in food sales to WCW every week. But with the organization now rolling back its restaurant orders to focus its relief efforts in other countries, that number has declined to about $2,000 a week, according to Do.