CENTERVILLE — Keep grinding away. "It's all we can really do," Indian Hills head baseball coach Matthew Torrez said. The Indian Hills baseball team closed out a successful regular season on Wednesday by grinding out two regional wins against Iowa Central. After holding off the Tritons in game one, clinching a 9-8 win in the top of the seventh, the Warriors erased a five-run deficit for the second time in three games completing the doubleheader sweep with an 8-6 win in game two.