newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Where to Find Delicious Japanese Sandwiches in Chicago

Posted by 
Brandon Wang
Brandon Wang
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLibH_0a59AsHX00
Photo by Ryan Kwok on UnsplashUnsplash

Japanese food is everywhere around America and it is actually pretty rare to go to a city without at least a few decent Japanese restaurants. Despite the number of Japanese restaurants, one specific part of Japanese cuisine that is missing are all the sandwiches that Japan is well known for. If you are looking for sushi or ramen, you probably already know a few places or have a favorite establishment already. On the other hand, if you are looking for a restaurant that specializes in japanese sandwiches, you will probably have a much harder time finding quality establishments.

Luckily, there is one relatively new shop in Chicago that has been very underrated and somehow has snuck under the radar of the public. That place is Cat-Su Sando, a nice play on words for the most well known Japanese katsu sando. Cat-Su Sando is not just some random restaurant that popped up in the middle of the pandemic. Cat-Su stands out from the plethora of new restaurants due to the star lineup of chefs that run the restaurant, most notably two chefs that pivoted directly from Blackbird, and previously Saison, to Cat-Su.

Blackbird was a Michelin starred restaurant located in Chicago but was one of the many establishments that were unable to fight off the struggle of operating during the pandemic and was forced to close its doors. Making the most of these unfortunate circumstances, two chefs from Blackbird, Shawn Clendening and Will Schlaeger, went on to put their passion into Cat-Su Sando.

As Cat-Su is still relatively new and still in the developing stages, the restaurant itself is still in the form of a pop up shop with the goal to eventually transform into a fully functioning physical establishment. The pop up shop is easily accessible through many various delivery options and has quickly risen in popularity throughout the latter half of the pandemic.

On the menu at Cat-Su, there are obviously a variety of sandwich options but also a few additional Japanese dishes. In terms of their sandwich selection, their most popular menu item is the Cat-Su Sando which is a traditional Japanes katsu sandwich. Another very popular option is their Cat-Su Club which has ingredients like grilled chicken, spam, bacon, provolone, and spam jam. One of the reasons why Japanese sandwiches stand out amongst the rest of the comparisons is usually the bread that the sandwiches are made on. At Cat-Su Sando, this is no different. All of the sandwiches are built on top of their milk bread which if you have not tasted before is the creamiest and fluffiest sandwich bread. Milk bread puts wonder bread to shame.

On the other parts of the menu, there are also various items like yakitori (grilled skewers) and onigiri (rice balls). These are also very traditional Japanese foods that can commonly be found in the same places where you might be able to get a sandwich in Japan. One common ingredient that you might find in a huge. portion of Cat-Su Sando's menu is spam. The chefs at Cat-Su really love this ingredient and think that it has a bad name in many American kitchens. Despite this, spam is an ingredient that is very commonly used in a lot of Asian cooking and as such is presented in a new light at Cat-Su Sando.

Both the chef owners of Cat-Su Sando have a strong desire to share their appreciation towards the Japanese culinary universe and share it with a larger community. They have both taken great enjoyment in Cat-Su and will definitely see more success in the future.

Cat-Su Sando can be found located at 2759 W. Agusta Blvd in Humboldt Park.

Brandon Wang

Brandon Wang

Kenilworth, IL
683
Followers
104
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Midwest Foodie / Personal Finance Enthusiast / Post-grad Life

 https://brandon-wang.medium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Cooking#Club Sandwich#Food Drink#Japanese Cuisine#Sushi#Japanese Chefs#Grilled Chicken#Michelin#The Cat Su Sando#Cat Su Club#American#Japanese Sandwiches#Japanese Restaurants#Sandwich Options#Asian Cooking#Grilled Skewers#Milk Bread#Ingredients#Bacon#Onigiri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Phoenix, AZphoenixmag.com

First Dish: Thaily’s Restaurant

Thai and Lee Kambar (she’s Cambodian, he’s Iranian) describe their menu as “Khmer and Arab finger foods,” which isn’t, perhaps, as accurate or enlightening as it could be. For starters, Thai makes lots of daily specials that require a knife and fork. Meanwhile, “Arab” seems a misleading tag for dishes like gyros and naan, which make provincial Americans (me, in particular) think of Greece and India respectively. (Side note: naan is eaten in Iran. Who knew?) But never mind all that because this little place, tucked away in an unprosperous-looking strip mall in Chandler, is so charming you won’t really care about nitpicky descriptors anyway.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Eatery Offers American Comfort Food With Flair

If you feel like having American comfort food in a nice setting with good service then a longtime favorite spot on Long Island should fill the bill. The Shed, located in Huntington, has been serving lunch, dinner, and a much-attended brunch since 2017 at 54 New. St. is no stranger to local and foodies, but for those new in the area, it's a must-explore spot.
RecipesThe Guardian

Jerk pork, grilled fish and mango chow: Caribbean barbecue recipes

I love barbecue season: that smoky smell, the balmy evenings and the sound of laughter all while dining alfresco. Let the marinades do the early work for you, with the barbecue adding the finishing touches. You can swap the mango in the chow for other seasonal fruits – it works brilliantly with apple, cucumber, and pineapple, too. And if the thought of raw chilli sends you running, simply reduce the amount and add a little extra coriander to cool.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Five of the most Instagrammable restaurants in Chicago

As the weather warms up and the vaccines continue to roll out, Chicago restaurants are re-opening stronger than ever. Many people are tired of being stuck indoors for the past year and are itching to start going out again. For many, this means ample opportunities to refill the gram after a year of being stuck indoors. Luckily, Chicago is the home to quite a few famously Instagrammable food spots. As the saying goes, "the camera eats first."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

BopNGrill: Chicago's best Korean-inspired burgers

Burgers have been a true staple to not just Chicago's food scene but the entire food scene of the United States. Chicago is not any different than most other states and establishments ranging from fast food joints to high end restaurants have various forms of the classic American hamburger.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Where to find a great bowl of tofu stew around Chicago

Tofu stew(or soondubu jjigae) is a classic comfort dish that is a staple in South Korea. The star of the dish is an impossibly soft and silky tofu in a stew filled with various vegetables, chili paste, and chili powder. There are also many other options to add proteins to the dish such as seafood, beef or spam to name a few. Especially in the colder days in Chicago, there is nothing that will warm you up faster than a nice piping hot bowl of tofu stew.
RestaurantsOnlyInYourState

The Best Sandwiches Ever Are Made At These 5 Places In New York

When you’re exploring a new city or in the middle of a road trip, there isn’t much that can rival a fantastic sandwich that hits the spot. And when you’re traveling through upstate New York looking for the best eats in town, a trip to a longtime local deli can be exactly the right destination for a memorable lunch. If you find yourself in the vicinity of one of these favorite sandwich spots, rest assured you’ll have plenty of fantastic options to choose from.
RecipesVermilion Standard

Karen Barnaby: Facing up to delicious sandwiches

There’s a book in my collection called Open Sandwiches and Cold Lunches: An Introduction to Danish Culinary Art by Asta Bang and Edith Rode. It was published in 1948 and may be the most opinionated book on sandwiches ever. From the bread, to the butter, to the mayo, and the...
Food & Drinksepicureasia.com

Sake exclusives and where to find them

Increasing numbers of sake lovers in Singapore means more Japanese restaurants and labels that make for the perfect match. Japan is the top travel destination for Singaporeans, based on numerous polls. In 2019, Singaporean travellers spent more than S$1 billion in Japan, according to the Japanese Tourism Agency. Now that travel is restricted, Singaporeans have turned to the next best thing – eating and drinking their way through local Japanese restaurants. No wonder that we’ve seen a slew of new sake launches and restaurants lately. Here are more from Epicurean Nomads, Sakemaru and Inter Rice Asia to add to your list.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

Great American wing rush! Nation's hunger for fried chicken sandwiches has factories poultry as fast as they can - but fast food joints say there's still not enough

Fast food joints and other restaurants are having a hard time keeping up with demand as the chicken sandwich craze shows no sign of letting up, with McDonald's the latest entrant into the game. Some restaurants are even reporting shortages - telling customers to come back another time because they're...
DrinksBillboard

Where to Find Metallica's Blackened Whiskey Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Metallica surprised fans last year when the group released a stripped down version of their song, "Blackened," off their 1988 album, ...And Justice for All. Filmed while the band members were in quarantine, and edited together for YouTube, the clip helped tie fans over while they wait for a new album.
RestaurantsEater

Where to Find Outstanding Mexican Food Around D.C.

For all its hype as an international city, D.C. has never been labeled as a bastion of traditional Mexican food. The District is better known for its robust Salvadoran population, which has produced a legacy of Sal-Mex spots. Many immigrant communities have flocked to more affordable rents in areas such as Falls Church, Virginia, or Prince George’s County, Maryland, where places like Taqueria La Placita and Taqueria El Mexicano have become pillars of the community. In the past 15 years or so, though, the Mexican food scene in D.C. has undergone a major come-up. Just look to the stretch of 14th Street NW between Columbia Heights and Petworth, where Taqueria Habanero, Mezcalero, and Anafre offer destination-worthy tacos, enchiladas, and campechana on the same block, and mole-ladling newcomer DC Corazon is just a few steps away. High-end venues like Oyamel, Espita, Mi Vida, and (now-closed) Poca Madre have showcased fine dining that’s a worth a splurge, too.