Looking for places to spend more time outdoors this spring and summer? This will help. After a year of social distancing combined with a long, cold winter, the arrival of sunny days in Saratoga Springs is more than welcome! While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still remind us that we need to follow proper COVID-19 safety guidelines, it’s finally considered safe for vaccinated seniors to venture out again. If you are looking for a few fun spring and summer activities, we have some ideas for you to explore.