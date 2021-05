Sam Whitehead, Molly Samuel, Johnny Kauffman, and Martha Dalton contributed to this report. Governor Brian Kemp had until Monday, 40 days since the close of the 2021 General Assembly session, to decide whether to sign or veto the bills the legislature passed. The most controversial bill of the session, the state’s new election law, was signed within an hour of its passage in March, but the legislature was busy passing other bills this year as well.