MLB

Bleday, Burdick learning CF on the farm

MLB
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlins corner-outfield prospects JJ Bleday (MLB Pipeline's No. 15 overall) and Peyton Burdick (Miami's No. 12) have been seeing time in center at Double-A Pensacola. When asked about this development, Geoffrey DeGroot, the Marlins' director of Minor League operations, pointed to the Major League club. Adam Duvall, who had just...

www.mlb.com
