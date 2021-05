When your child is already struggling, they might see a dyslexia diagnosis as even more bad news. And, since this challenge affects you as well, you might feel this way, too. If so, we’re here to tell you that this diagnosis is actually good news. First, dyslexia is a common struggle and there are many proven ways of dealing with it. So, now that you’ve received this diagnosis, you and your child can and will learn how to overcome it.