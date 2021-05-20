newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House votes to create panel to probe Capitol insurrection

By Press Association 2021
burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US House of Representatives has voted to create an independent commission on the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The House’s approval sends the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate, as Republican increasingly line up against the bipartisan investigation and align themselves with former President Donald Trump.

www.burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fred Upton
Person
John Katko
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Senate Republican#The Senate#Democrats#American#The Capitol Police#Abc News#Democratic House#House Gop#Legislation#Partisan Politics#Election#Politicians#Bipartisanship#Trump Supporters#Republican Loyalty#Mr Trump#Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsTimes and Democrat

House may vote on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The top...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

House to vote on bill to create bipartisan commission to investigate assault on U.S. Capitol

The House will consider a bill this week to create a 10-member bipartisan commission that would investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and offer recommendations to prevent future attacks. CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss legislation, introduced Friday by the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Manchin, Murkowski call on Congress to reauthorize Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, wrote a letter Monday calling on Congress to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, seeking to jump-start a debate on a bipartisan path to bolstering voting access. "Protecting Americans’ access to democracy has not been a partisan issue for the...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...