Jurgen Klopp’s agent has made it clear the German coach will remain with Liverpool next season regardless of whether they reach the Champions League this term. After the highs of winning the Champions League and Premier League, this season has been a major let down for the champions. Klopp’s men face a battle to finish in the top four after a wretched run of form since the turn of the year. While Man City could celebrate winning the title this weekend, Liverpool sit in seventh spot and will need to win their remaining five games to give themselves at shot at the Champions League again.