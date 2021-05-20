2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: A $40K Electric Pickup With 775 LB-FT of Torque
It'll tow up to 10,000 pounds, outrun a Raptor to 60, and outsmart your energy company. It's here. After years of hemming and hawing over whether it would happen or not and months of teasers and prototype sightings, an all-electric version of this country's best-selling automotive nameplate is here. This is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, a vehicle Ford is billing as "the truck of the future, today" despite the legacy nomenclature. Remember the SVT Lightning? Of course, you do.www.thedrive.com