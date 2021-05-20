2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: A $40K Electric Pickup With 775 LB-FT of Torque

No hypermiling here—this was in-city, rush-hour, highway-cruising, kid-hauling, a-lot-of-everything driving. When it came time to finally launch the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Ford understood that getting loyal truck owners to pay attention to a hybrid pickup would be a monumental challenge. In a segment where engine displacement is worn like a Boy Scout badge of pride and big, dirty engines are considered badass, introducing a pricey and complicated new drivetrain would seem risky and awfully disruptive. Doing so would require top-notch execution, a rock-solid business case, and a genius marketing strategy. But Ford's spent the last six years convincing truckers that the EcoBoost V6 is just as capable as the venerable V8, if not more. And since V8s are essentially ingrained in American truck culture, Ford seems like it's pretty used to these uphill battles at this point.