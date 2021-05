Experts are confident but cautious that vaccination and public health measures, including social distancing and mask-wearing, will help to keep the UK on top of the coronavirus variant first detected in India.Some 520 cases of B.1.617.2 have been detected in Britain so far - largely as a result of importation from overseas. This figure doubled in the week to 28 April.Scientists believe it is at least as infectious as the variant originally detected in Kent last year, which went on to become the dominant version of coronavirus in the UK, though chief medical adviser Chris Whitty said on Monday...