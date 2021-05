“Waiting,” we are told in the BBC drama Three Families, “is all there is to it.” That intense, fraught, prolonged suspension of time, during which everyday life somehow has to go on, is one of the main themes of the two-part series. A young woman longing for a baby counts the seconds aloud while she waits for the line on the test to tell her whether she is pregnant. Another, who has been interviewed by the police after they learned she had “procured” abortion pills for her teenage daughter, waits for years to find out if she will be jailed. A happily pregnant woman, who has been told there are concerns about the foetus, sits in a consultant’s waiting room with her husband for what seems like a lifetime. The news they will get will either shatter their dreams or give them hope.