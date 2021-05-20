Teachers can be influenced by personality traits when awarding grades – study

After over a year of distance learning, nearly everybody is itching to get back into the classroom full-time. As a first-year student, all I know about how Hofstra functions is within the context of the pandemic, but I desperately want the traditional college experience I’ve heard so much about. From both what I’ve observed and what I’ve been told, the degree to which professors have managed to adapt their curricula to the hybrid model is highly variable. I’ve had professors who have flat out said a student should drop the class if they’re not comfortable being in-person because they refuse to change their exercises so that they can be done virtually, and I’ve also had professors who have been relatively successful teaching over Zoom (although they bemoan the fact that they have to do it). While conducting class over a webcam obviously has its challenges, I’ve realized that the biggest mistakes professors are making don’t have to do with the online format at all – it’s to do with their unreasonable expectations about how students should function.