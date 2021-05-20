newsbreak-logo
Movies

Cher Biopic In The Works

By James White
Empire
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the music star herself turning 75 this week, it seems somehow appropriate that Cher's life is getting the biopic treatment courtesy of Universal. The film has no official title yet (surely If I Could Turn Back Time is just sitting there) and no director, but Eric Roth is working on the script, which will chart Cher's fascinating, successful life. She's spent six decades working in music and movies, and at this point, only needs a Tony to reach EGOT status.

