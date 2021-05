Is it midsize, full-size, or a mix of both? Let's take a look. If you've been following along closely with Rivian, one of the relatively few EV startups who has what it takes to really build a car, then you're familiar with the R1T adventure truck. You know it's planned to deliver around 400 miles of range in top spec thanks to a 180-kilowatt-hour battery; you know it's got gimmicky-but-useful features like Tank Turn; and you know about its smart pass-thru bed storage slot that every unibody truck should have. One thing you're probably not sure of, though, is its actual, physical size.