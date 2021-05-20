Diekman's K's to support IBD research fund

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) has recently developed a new guidebook to address the needs of caregivers as they navigate the many challenges brought on by caring for a child or adolescent with Crohn’s disease, a subset of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A 2019 study from the National Alliance for Caregiving—which reported survey feedback from 728 individuals who reported providing unpaid care for someone with IBD—found that IBD has a profound impact on the lives of caregivers and highlighted their unmet needs. Findings from that study inspired the development of this Circle of Care Guidebook for Caregivers of Children and Adolescents Managing Crohn’s Disease, developed with the generous support of The Helmsley Charitable Trust. As the number of children and adolescents diagnosed with Crohn’s disease is growing, there is a corresponding increase in the need for caregiving resources. The guidebook is available at http://www.caregiving.org/guidebooks.