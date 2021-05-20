Erik Spoelstra provides big update on Miami Heat roster ahead of Game 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Q: Ira, the NBA athletes are the best conditioned and physically talented as any professional athletes, but also face greater demands on their bodies than other sports. The last two seasons, with the bubble, COVID, and a minimal break between seasons, has had a huge impact on all of them. It has also shown that players in their 30s are in fact often old for their sport. Given that, the Heat are in as good a position as could have been expected given the players ages and the injuries and minimal off days this year. Pat Riley made moves that had greater upsides than downsides and still may result in playoff success, if they either win one round or are at least very competitive against one of the significantly better East teams. I say let’s just enjoy the remainder of the season and look forward to both the development of the young guys who stay and the additions Riley makes in the off season. Oh yeah, let’s also knock off the Celtics who are getting hammered by their fans. -- Dick.