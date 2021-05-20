newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Erik Spoelstra provides big update on Miami Heat roster ahead of Game 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Justin Benjamin
Posted by 
Heat Nation
Heat Nation
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra provided an optimistic update on star Jimmy Butler and the rest of the team. The Heat battled numerous injuries and vacancies over the course of the 2020-21 regular season. In fact, the team won’t have newcomer Victor Oladipo with it during the...

heatnation.com
Heat Nation

Heat Nation

Miami, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

 https://heatnation.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Victor Oladipo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Coach Miami#Go Game#The Milwaukee Bucks#Newcomer Victor Oladipo#Star Jimmy Butler#Season Ending Surgery#Iraheatbeat#Contest#Optimistic#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA

The Who, What, Why Of The 2020-21 Miami HEAT

After a mid-April loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler summed up the Miami HEAT’s 2020-21 campaign as, essentially, the proverbial box of chocolates. “I don’t know what team is going to show up on any given night.”. Most teams can relate in a season full of Health and Safety...
NBAspotonflorida.com

When Spoelstra and Popovich face off, the respect is clear

The postgame routine between San Antonio's Gregg Popovich and Miami's Erik Spoelstra is almost always the same. A handshake or embrace near midcourt at the final buzzer. They exchange a few words. They laugh. And then the coaches head off in opposite directions. "Respect," Popovich...
NBAspotonflorida.com

Spoelstra gets win No. 600, Heat top Spurs 116-111

Erik Spoelstra got a milestone win, and it didn't come easily. Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, Bam Adebayo scored 21 and the Miami Heat went on a 17-0 run in the second half before hanging on late to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 on Wednesday night. It was the 600th regular-season...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Trevor Ariza underrated? Not after first six weeks with Heat

The big splash barely has created a ripple for the Miami Heat, with Victor Oladipo mostly out of sight since his acquisition at the NBA trading deadline from the Houston Rockets. Instead, it is has been the less splashy that has kept Erik Spoelstra’s team above water in the playoff race.
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mavericks missing Maxi as ‘unlucky’ year continues

Before Tuesday’s visit to Miami, Mavericks’ coach Rick Carlisle said Maxi Kleber has fought through an unlucky season. And, speaking strictly from a medical point of view, he’s right. Kleber was out against the Heat and “likely the next two or three games,” Carlisle said, to take some stress off...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Heat without Jimmy Butler against Mavericks

Jimmy Butler was a surprise scratch for the Miami Heat’s Tuesday night game against the Dallas Mavericks at AmericanAirlines Arena, for what the team listed as flu-like symptoms. “He’s just really under the weather. He has tested negative,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of the NBA’s COVID-19 vigilance. “But he really...
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Heat moving to higher ground?

Q: Ira, the NBA athletes are the best conditioned and physically talented as any professional athletes, but also face greater demands on their bodies than other sports. The last two seasons, with the bubble, COVID, and a minimal break between seasons, has had a huge impact on all of them. It has also shown that players in their 30s are in fact often old for their sport. Given that, the Heat are in as good a position as could have been expected given the players ages and the injuries and minimal off days this year. Pat Riley made moves that had greater upsides than downsides and still may result in playoff success, if they either win one round or are at least very competitive against one of the significantly better East teams. I say let’s just enjoy the remainder of the season and look forward to both the development of the young guys who stay and the additions Riley makes in the off season. Oh yeah, let’s also knock off the Celtics who are getting hammered by their fans. -- Dick.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra enters rarefied air with Red Auerbach, Phil Jackson after latest win

With the Miami Heat’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, head coach Erik Spoelstra joins an elite group of coaches to win 600 games with one franchise. The coaches part of this exclusive club are all-time greats such as San Antonio Spurs current coach Greg Popovich (1,308), Jerry Sloan with the Utah Jazz (1,127), Red Auerbach with the Boston Celtics (795), Red Holzman with the New York Knicks (619) and Phil Jackson with the Los Angeles Lakers (610).
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat look to continue playoff push against Cavaliers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, the NBA's newest member of the 600-win club, is grateful to team president Pat Riley and managing general partner Micky Arison. "It's humbling," Spoelstra said. "I feel a great responsibility to do it the right way for something (Riley and Arison) started and created." Spoelstra...
NBAMiami Herald

How Dewayne Dedmon is making the non-Bam Adebayo minutes a little easier for the Heat

The Miami Heat didn’t know what to expect when it signed center Dewayne Dedmon for the remainder of the season on April 8. Dedmon is an experienced veteran who has proven his worth in the NBA and has started 116 games in the previous three seasons. But the 31-year-old had been out of the league this season until the Heat signed him, with his last NBA game coming on March 11, 2020.