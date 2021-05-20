Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie plot synopsis revealed

Fans creating their own Sonic the Hedgehog games will be happy to know that Sega probably won't be sending cease and desist letters anytime soon! In a pair of Tweets, Sega of America associate influencer manager Katie Chrzanowski discussed the company's policy when it comes to fan games based on Sonic. According to Chrzanowski, Sega's biggest concern comes down to monetization. If fans aren't looking to profit from these games, the company is mostly okay with them! Chrzanowski was quick to point out that this will be the case for most fan games, but she can't legally say it will be true for everything. However, the move is a major deviation from most video game publishers!