Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie plot synopsis revealed
The handy thing about trademarks and copyrights is that they can spill the beans on things we’re not otherwise supposed to know about yet. Along those lines, as Twitter user @Ninja_Risu noticed, a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie copyright from Paramount Pictures and Sega has revealed a plot synopsis for the upcoming film, which recently finished its Toronto filming. It sounds like this movie will be more focused on the core cast from the video games — including Tails and Knuckles — and it will apparently involve a Chaos Emerald:www.nintendoenthusiast.com