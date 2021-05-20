Ariana Grande 'very happy' after getting married

Ariana Grande married her quarantine boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in an intimate, CDC-approved ceremony over the weekend. Representatives for the superstar confirmed the marriage in a statement to People. “They got married,” Grande’s rep said. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” The wedding took place at her home in Montecito, which she purchased last year from Ellen DeGeneres. Grande announced her engagement in December, after dating the 25-year-old real-estate agent for just under a year. She and Gomez spent the pandemic at her home in Los Angeles and made it public in her music video for “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber. Little is known about the private couple, but that’s exactly what she deserves after her hyperpublic engagement to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. Congratulate the new Mrs. Gomez by minding your business.