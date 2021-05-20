Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Can Be Yours, Probably, For $32,474

Ford is going to sell a zillion F-150 Lightning electric pick-up trucks. This is probably not the bravest statement to make considering the F-150 is already the most popular vehicle in the U.S. and has been for 40 years. Still, after a decade of mass-market electric vehicle sales, the Lightning will be one of the first all-electric pick-ups on the market. And it will start at just $39,974, before any incentives, which means anyone who qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit will start their configurator shopping with a price of $32,474. The mid-tier XLT model starts at $52,974 (or $45, 474 after the tax credit). Ford isn't yet revealing other pricing details.