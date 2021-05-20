Steamboat girls lacrosse stays positive in loss to Battle Mountain

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team spent most of Wednesday’s 16-2 loss to Battle Mountain on defense, but the two goals were beauties. Junior Erin Maitre got the ball from a teammate around midfield. She ran up the sidelines with just one Battle Mountain player between her and the net. She pushed forward under pressure, closing the gap to the goal. She tried to aim over the defender but then pulled left, swung her stick low and to the left, scoring Steamboat’s first goal of the game. The goal came with 18 minutes left to play, bringing the score to 10-1.