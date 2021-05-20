newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat girls lacrosse stays positive in loss to Battle Mountain

By Shelby Reardon
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team spent most of Wednesday’s 16-2 loss to Battle Mountain on defense, but the two goals were beauties. Junior Erin Maitre got the ball from a teammate around midfield. She ran up the sidelines with just one Battle Mountain player between her and the net. She pushed forward under pressure, closing the gap to the goal. She tried to aim over the defender but then pulled left, swung her stick low and to the left, scoring Steamboat’s first goal of the game. The goal came with 18 minutes left to play, bringing the score to 10-1.

www.steamboatpilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Field Goals#Score Goals#Pass Defense#Sailors#Roaring Fork#Summit May#Eagle Valley#Huskies#Versus Battle Mountain#The Game#Junior Erin Maitre#Midfield#Double Digit Goals#Gap#Beauties#Trajectory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Girls lacrosse a young but excited team

The Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse team is working on its chemistry. With just three seniors, the team is young and lacking experience, especially since the sophomores didn’t get to experience high school lacrosse last year. So, the entire team will need some time to get to know each other on and off the field.
Rifle, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Sailors girls golf posts 3 top 10 finishes at Rifle

RIFLE — The Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team Tuesday had a strong showing in Rifle, led by freshman Alex Hanna who finished third overall with a 106. Riley Siebal took sixth with a 108, and Quin Yeager finished eighth with a 119. 1. Brooke O’Sullivan, A, 91. 2....
Aspen, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys lacrosse defeats Aspen on the road

ASPEN — The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team traveled to Aspen on Friday and returned home with a 12-9 victory, bringing its record to 1-1. Thanks to two quick goals to start the second, Steamboat led 6-3 at the half. Aidan Story provided an offensive onslaught, or what...
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Palisade serves Steamboat baseball 2 tough losses

PALISADE — To open the 2021 season, the Steamboat Springs High School baseball team traveled to known regional powerhouse Palisade. The Bulldogs defeated the Sailors in shortened games, 19-1, 10-0, on Saturday, May 8. Steamboat scored the first run of the first inning in game one, but three runs in...
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

3 Routt County golf courses open this week

Golf season is officially upon us, as three 18-hole golf courses in Steamboat Springs open this week. The practice area at Catamount and the driving range at Haymaker are already open, as is Steamboat Golf Club, the nine-hole course on the west side of Steamboat. To reach Shelby Reardon, call...