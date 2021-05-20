newsbreak-logo
Michelle Obama's Heartfelt Message To Vanessa Bryant Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

BET
 10 hours ago
Michelle Obama knows the bond between mother and daughter, so it’s no surprise she feels pain for what Vanessa Bryant’s had to go through over the past 16 months. The forever First Lady took to her Instagram account on Tuesday (May 18) to send a beautiful message to Bryant, acknowledging how much loss she must be feeling on what would have been Gianna’s 15th birthday.

