Collin Morikawa not feeling pressure of PGA Championship title defense

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Collin Morikawa sounded relaxed on Wednesday, the eve of defending his PGA Championship title. “This is my first tournament I’ve ever defended since 2017 Sunnehanna Amateur,’’ said Morikawa, who captured the PGA last August at Harding Park in San Francisco. “I haven’t defended any of my college events, I’ve never defended any of my PGA Tour wins. People came up to me and called me ‘DC’ [this week] and I was like, ‘I don’t know what that means.’ Obviously, it means defending champion.”

