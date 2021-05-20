Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.1 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will remain near 6.1 fee through tomorrow morning then begin falling. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The river will leave its banks under the Boston Street Bridge and begin to flood the Bogue Falaya Towers property.