Flood Warning issued for Sabine, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Texas Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine affecting Sabine and San Augustine Counties. Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine. * From Friday morning to Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.8 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Ayish Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon to a crest of 13.1 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 12 feet, Lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain will continue for the next several days.alerts.weather.gov