Sabine County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Texas Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine affecting Sabine and San Augustine Counties. Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine. * From Friday morning to Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.8 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Ayish Bayou is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon to a crest of 13.1 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 12 feet, Lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain will continue for the next several days.

Person
Augustine
Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sabine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SABINE PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES At 711 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Many to 6 miles north of Mayflower, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milam, Hemphill, Pineland, Browndell, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Fairmount, Mount Carmel, Yellowpine and Columbus. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: San Augustine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woden, or 16 miles southeast of Nacogdoches, moving southeast at 15 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was indicated over Northwest Angelina County, which will move northeast into Southern Nacogdoches County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nacogdoches, Woden, Martinsville, Melrose, Chireno and Denning. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Angelina County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas Southeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Apple Springs to 6 miles southeast of Etoile to San Augustine, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Milam, Hudson, Huntington, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Wells, Bland Lake, Woden, Pollok, Rosevine, Macune, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla, Chireno, Broaddus and Central. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Flood Advisory issued for Nacogdoches, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas Southern San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lufkin, Milam, Huntington, Hemphill, Pineland, Rosevine, Zavalla, Florien, Fisher, Broaddus, Bronson, McElroy, Chinaquapin, Yellowpine, Fairmount, Columbus, Negreet, Dolan, Shawnee and Homer. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flooding causes damage in Deep East Texas

(KTRE) - Flooding across Deep East Texas continues to cause major issues in the area. Torrential rainfall caused roads to flood like in San Augustine County on FM 1992. In Trinity County, a woman had to be rescued after her vehicle hydroplaned from rising floodwater. Apple Springs Volunteer Fire Chief...