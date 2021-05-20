Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until late Saturday night. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river with beach areas under water.alerts.weather.gov