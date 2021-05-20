newsbreak-logo
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until late Saturday night. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river with beach areas under water.

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 921 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 10 miles west of Covington, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hammond, Franklinton, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 39 and 57. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 26, and between mile markers 46 and 55.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 945 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Whitehall to Convent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, South Vacherie, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Prairieville, Wallace, Whitehall, Belle Rose, Edgard and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 16 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Area getting more rain than usual

Tangipahoa Parish’s rain accumulation is running above normal for this time of the year, according to the National Weather Service. Data privately reported to the National Weather Service show 37.55 inches of rain recorded in the Hammond area so far this year. As of 7 a.m. Monday, 3.35 inches of...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, St. John The Baptist, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1003 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitehall, or 13 miles north of Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Killian. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 12 and 23. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, St. John The Baptist, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Whitehall, or 13 miles north of Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Killian. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 12 and 23. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible through midday today. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena, St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Walthall County in southern Mississippi Pike County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jayess to near Amite City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mccomb, Franklinton, Greensburg, Amite, Amite City, Magnolia, Kentwood, Summit, Independence, Tylertown, Roseland, Folsom, Osyka, Montpelier, Enon, Darlington, Mount Herman, Wilmer, Pride and Salem. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 22. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH